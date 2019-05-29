GRANGER — A Saurapelta, is the latest dinosaur to be added to Hisey “Dinosaur” Park, 505 Main St.
The annual Dino-in-a-Day Saturday, June 1beginging at 9 a.m. at the park. City crews, who host the construction of the “dinos” will provide gloves for all who want to apply cement to the wire framed structures.
The Saurapelta, which measured 17.1 feet long, is the 36th dinosaur to be located about town.
Granger’s version will be 25 feet long and six feet high.
