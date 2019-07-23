SUNNYSIDE — Combining swimming time with a movie is the theme of the City Parks and Recreation “Dive-in” Movie night at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at the City pool.
Tickets to see “Planes” are on sale at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. for $3 or $5 at the pool.
Swimmers are invited to bring a personal floatie or a chair to sit poolside.
