OLYMPIA — Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced Tuesday, July 21, that he is returning all COVID-19 Safe Start applications from counties whose applications were put on pause or pending review before Governor Jay Inslee implemented a statewide pause on reopening plans.
By the time these applications are eligible for review, at least four weeks will have passed. Much has changed during this time period and information in the applications will be outdated.
On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Inslee, and Secretary Wiesman extended the pause that was announced on July 2 for any county to advance to the next phase of the Safe Start plan. This pause is anticipated to last until at least Tuesday, July 28.
The following county applications have been returned: Clark, Cowlitz, Jefferson, Kitsap, Klickitat, San Juan, and Walla Walla.
Yakima, Benton, and Franklin Counties continue in various versions of a modified Phase 1.
