SUNNYSIDE — On Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m., Sunnyside High School hosted a drive-in movie night at the Sugar Beet Factory for the students and community to enjoy.
The movie shown was Disney’s Hocus Pocus that could be heard by tuning into a radio station 89.3.
Director of Student Life and Athletics Dave Martinez was beaming as he explained he had faith the event would work out perfectly.
“There were some people who got worried, but I knew we had a plan,” he affirmed.
Leadership advisor Christina Peabody and Martinez ensured that viewers remained in their car to ensure safety guidelines from the Yakima Health Department were upheld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.