The Sunnyside Eagles Aerie #2927 will be host to a Karaoke and Dinner Night on Thursday, Feb. 2.On the menu is breakfast for dinner: sausage gravy over toast, hash browns, and scrambled eggs.
Those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day are also invited to the Eagles Valentines Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 5 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.
