Easter-116.jpg

Youngsters gathered eggs on the baseball fields of South Hill Park during the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation’s Great Easter Egg Hunt, April 2, 2022.

 Andrew Hamil

Easter is right around the corner with different activities taking place throughout the Lower Valley, from Easter brunches to egg hunting events different family-friendly options are available. So, grab your baskets and bunny ears, and get ready to hop into the fun-filled Easter festivities happening throughout the valley.

All Easter events will be taking place on Saturday, April 8.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.