Easter is right around the corner with different activities taking place throughout the Lower Valley, from Easter brunches to egg hunting events different family-friendly options are available. So, grab your baskets and bunny ears, and get ready to hop into the fun-filled Easter festivities happening throughout the valley.
All Easter events will be taking place on Saturday, April 8.
The Sunnyside Community Center will be hosting their Easter egg hunt and brunch starting at 10 a.m., the brunch will be held in two sessions with the first one taking place from 10-11 a.m. with the second session taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brunch will cost three dollars a plate.
The egg hunt for Sunnyside will be starting at 10:30 a.m. and will be open for children ages 12 and under.
The City of Grandview will be having a variety of events. Starting the festivities will be the American Legion Bunny Breakfast, breakfast will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the community center with cash donation accepted during that time.
For activities the Grandview Church of the Nazarene has sponsored the pre-hunt activities that will be taking place from 9:30-10 a.m. with the egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. and will be opened to kids ages 1-8.
The Grandview Library will also be taking part in the Easter festivities with them hosting a variety of games and activities including their Bunny Trail, the library will be hosting their Easter at the Library from 12-4 p.m.
For the city of Prosser, the Prosser Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Easter egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. at the Prosser city park. The Event is free to families with the egg hunt open to children 10 and under. Children will have the chance to meet the Easter bunny and win prizes.
Ending the event for the Lower Valley will be the Annual City of Toppenish Easter Egg Hunt, the event will start at 10 a.m. and will take place at the Toppenish Middle School Football Field.
The egg hunt will be open to children ages 3-12 and will be divided into age groups.
The Easter egg hunts ask for children to bring either a basket or bag for children to hold candy or other prizes they may receive.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
