SUNNYSIDE — Easter cheer was creatively delivered in authentic bunny style as “Mr. Cottontail” hippity hopped his way into the hearts and fond memories to all 55 Sunnyside Assisted Living residents on Sunday, April 12.
Life Enrichment Director Rosie Carrazco explained how incredible the experience was for her as she wheeled around the special guest, which was her niece’s pet, to each apartment. “I saw the rabbit was a little smaller, fluffier and more tender than an actual dog, the bunny lifted everyone’s spirit up. Mr. Cottontail was more calming for our residents as he woke up memories of their childhood.”
During the COVID-19 outbreak, along with strict visiting restrictions placed on long term care facilities to protect high-risk residents, in-person interaction between family members and friends have been prohibited at the 907 Ida Belle location.
“I think pet therapy is widely recognized as a beneficial treatment for seniors with mental, physical and emotional health concerns,” Carrazco noted. “I thought it was a great idea to incorporate the rabbit with some of the residents here.”
And by the pictures taken along the bunny trail, the engaging smiles connected everyone to the Easter day celebration with baskets filled with goodies for residents to enjoy while having a fun-filled story to share with others remotely over the phone or online interaction.
Mr. Cottontail was the star of the festivities and the residents loved seeing him, the life enrichment director exclaimed. She, along with the staff realize that they must ‘keep it positive’ for the seniors, day by day, until the virus crisis is over.
“Everybody here helps out each other and that’s another great thing about our team,” Carrazco acknowledged.
For some of the residents, there are family members who come and visit them through their window or from below the balcony, while everyone there is trying to make the best of the situation while staying healthy, she shared.
“It was a little different and hard on them because they couldn’t hug each other like most of the time but they were still able to see their grandchildren and all that good stuff but outside of the building,” Carrazco conveyed.
