A total of eight young ladies from Sunnyside High School are vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside 2021-2022.
“Due to the pandemic that has lasted way beyond everyone’s expectation, the Miss Sunnyside Board made the decision this year to allow high school junior girls interested in becoming a candidate to run alongside with current sophomore girls,” said Evalani Ramos, Miss Sunnyside Board Secretary.
This year’s candidates include several of Sunnyside’s fine young citizens, including Roxanne Caridad, Daisy Cortez, Emma Heeringa, Maria Herrera, Elsie Moyer, Maura Roberts, Adelina Valencia, and Alex Zieske.
Each candidate is responsible for obtaining business sponsorships totaling $400. They are also responsible for selling $500 worth of raffle tickets that are sold for $1 each.
The Miss Sunnyside Scholarship Program has been in existence for over 89 years. “Our primary purpose of the pageant is to give young ladies an opportunity to represent and promote the City of Sunnyside throughout the state of Washington as well as provide scholarships and leadership opportunities,” said Ramos.
Miss Sunnyside will receive a $1,300 scholarship, while each princess receives $800 scholarships. Miss Congeniality receives a $250 scholarship.
The Miss Sunnyside pageant will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Sunnyside High School Auditorium.
