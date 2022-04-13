The Sunnyside City Council unanimously elected Elizabeth Alba as the next City Manager for the City of Sunnyside at the Regular City Council meeting on Monday, April 11.
Alba has worked in the City of Sunnyside since May 2016, starting in the Finance Department where she soon became Department Head. Alba has served as Interim City Manager since August 2021.
After her six-month period as interim city manager, Alba was evaluated to be a fit candidate for the job considering her success with the city budget, as well as the handling of the COVID rule changes according to the council.
After a ten-minute executive session, city board members offered Alba a contract to sign to officially name her as City Manager on the evening of April 11. By signing the contract, Alba becomes the first woman to serve as Sunnyside City Manager.
“It has been an honor to serve as interim, and I look forward to being City Manager,” Alba said after her induction into her new position. “These past few months have been a stressful time for our community, and I think that having someone that is local and grew up here and have a heart for the place is going to help us change the things that are going on.”
Mayor Dean Broersma said the contract is dated retroactively to take effect the first of April 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.