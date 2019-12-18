SUNNYSIDE — Walmart Associate Emilio Bueno worked through the entire week of Thanksgiving, earning an extra 15 percent discount on a single item purchase and instead of using the reward on himself, he chose to apply it toward a present for Noah, one of the students selected to participate in the Shop with a Cop event.
The 18-year-old Bueno, a recent Sunnyside High School alumnus and one of 25 store volunteers taking part in making the Saturday morning program a memorable one – displayed his spirit of giving after seeing the student’s Christmas list and purchased a Microsoft Xbox for the youngster he had never met.
“I thought it would be nice to just give it to him. He wanted one and I had my discount card and I had the money and I was like; I might as well get it for him,” Bueno humbly expressed. “I know it will make him really happy!”
Once the kids had spent their $100 gift card on presents for family members, each student received a gift from their Christmas list to take home. And for nine-year-old Noe, he had no idea the gift wrapped present he received would be an Xbox from Bueno.
“When you see someone else happy and get what they wanted, it makes me feel happy,” the grocery department unloader and stocker acknowledged. Bueno, who has an Xbox, understands just how special of a feeling it is to receive one as a gift and wanted to pay that joyful experience forward.
Even though this secret Santa helper didn’t see Noe during the event, he’s confident that the youngster will get to experience a happy Christmas with his family.
Bueno has been employed with Walmart for the past seven months and enjoys working for the retail giant. “… it’s actually better than I thought it would be,” he conveyed prior to starting his 1 p.m. work shift.
When asked about what’s on his Christmas list, Bueno responded, “nothing much. Now, that I’m working, it doesn’t matter what I get,” he proudly stated.
