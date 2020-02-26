SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Library will be host to a virtual reality (VR) program from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 1 for 13-year-olds and older.
Yakima Valley Libraries have partnered with the Washington State Library to provide the “Experience Virtual Reality” program through participating libraries, including Sunnyside.
The program will provide an Oculus Rift or Oculus GO headset to simulate an interactive, immersive 360-degree video with 3-D graphics. Each Oculus device features a variety of VR tours including the White House and International Space Station.
The headsets will be available for 15-minute sessions that participants will need to sign up for in advance with 13-17-year-olds also providing a signed permission form from a parent or legal guardians.
The sessions at Sunnyside Library are Feb. 27, 3-6 p.m.; Feb. 28, 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Feb. 29, 12-4 p.m. These sessions are for 13-17-year-olds. A session for 18 and older will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 12-4 p.m.
