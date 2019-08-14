GRANDVIEW — By the time the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo had opened to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 8, hundreds 4-H and FFA exhibitors had been at work at the Country Park fairground.
“We had 207 kids, ages 6 to 18, show an animal of some sort at this year’s fair,” Livestock Superintendent Cheryl Bonny remarked.
“And many of them had more than one animal up for judging,” she added.
During the week, the young showmen competed in classification, breed judging, and finally, championship rounds which were held throughout the four days of competition.
The annual livestock auction is a big day for the large animal showmen as that is the when they hope to earn money to help with purchase of their next project, Bonny explained.
“We do not have the auction wrapped up yet, so I cannot provide an accurate total at this time,” she noted, adding the sale when very well this year.
Champion showmen and animal in each division is as follows:
4-H Large Animal Round Robin Champion: Kayla VanWieringen, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Small Animal Round Robin Champion: Selena Atkinson, Critters & Creation
FFA Large Animal Round Robin Champion: Katelyn Greene, Prosser FFA
FFA Small Animal Round Robin Champion: Amarisah Osborn, Sunnyside FFA
Vernon Bos Outstanding Exhibitor Award (FFA) Marlee Weets, Sunnyside FFA
Vernon Bos Outstanding Exhibitor Award (4-H) Austin Prins, Green Valley 4-H
BEEF CATTLE
4-H Grand Champion Market Steer: Kayla VanWieringen, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Reserve Champion Market Steer: Brooklyn Struikmans, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Grand Champion Female Bovine: Sarah Muller, Pond’R’Roza Pardners
4-H Senior Grand Champion Beef Showman: Brooklyn Struikmans, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Intermediate Grand Champion Beef Showman: Kaden Wyatt, Horse Heaven Herdsman
4-H Novice Grand Champion Beef Showman: Ashen Brown, Horse Heaven Herdsman
FFA Grand Champion Market Steer: Sadie Muller, Prosser FFA
FFA Reserve Champion Market Steer: Cassie Smithyman, Prosser FFA
FFA Grand Champion Beef Showman: Cassie Smithyman, Prosser FFA
FFA Grand Champion Female Bovine: Chance Abrams, White Swan FFA
LAMB
4-H Grand Champion Market Lamb: Austyn Robinson-Hollenbeck, Horse Heaven Ridge Riders
4-H Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Ellie Maljaarsp, Rattlesnake Wranglers
4-H Senior Champion Sheep Showman: Austyn Robinson-Hollenbeck, Horse Heaven Ridge Riders
4-H Intermediate Champion Sheep Showman: Haeli Watt, Blockbusters Sheep
4-H Junior Champion Sheep Showman: Deidra Phillips, Pond’R’Roza Pardners
4-H Novice Champion Sheep Showman: Chet Mercer, Pond’R’Roza Pardners
FFA Grand Champion Market Lamb: Luke Walker, Prosser FFA
FFA Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Morgan Duim, Sunnyside FFA
FFA Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Skyla Schilperoort, Sunnyside FFA
4-H Grand Champion Female Lamb: Mackenzie Shepherd, Rattlesnake Wranglers
FFA Grand Champion Female Lamb: Keaton Coffman, Prosser FFA
SWINE
4-H Grand Champion Market Hog: Kyndsie Oswalt, Work & Whistle
4-H Reserve Champion Market Hog: Brianna Dalrymple, Lower Valley Livestock
4-H Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Casen Watson, Roza Ranchers
4-H Senior Champion Swine Showman: Karson Fleming, Ahtanum Livestock
4-H Intermediate Champion Swine Showman: Mackenzie Shepherd, Rattlesnack Wranglers
4-H Junior Champion Swine Showman: Collin Graham, Pond’R’Roza Pardners
4-H Novice Champion Swine Showman: Emma Hollenbeck, Horse Heaven Ridge Riders
FFA Grand Champion Market Hog: Kaden Oswalt, Zillah FFA
FFA Reserve Champion Market Hog: Kaden Oswalt, Zillah FFA
FFA Champion Swine Showman: John Englke, Ki-Be FFA
FFA Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Cali Judkins, Prosser FFA
GOATS
4-H Grand Champion Market Goat: Allie Ross, Discovery Makers
4-H Reserve Champion Market Goat: Vanessa Robbins, Selah 4-H
4-H Grand Champion Meat Breeding Goat: Rylie O’Neal, Busy Bees
4H Senior Champion Goat Showman: Abigail Labelle, Rowdy Ranchers
4-H Intermediate Champion Goat Showman: Sawyer Simi, Rowdy Ranchers
4-H Junior Champion Goat Showman: Vanessa Robins, Selah 4-H
4-H Novice Champion Goat Showman: Allison Hartliep, Pond’R’Roza Pardners
FFA Grand Champion Market Goat: Aubrey Munn, Prosser FFA
FFA Reserve Champion Market Goat: Katelyn Greene, Prosser FFA
FFA Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Katelyn Greene, Prosser FFA
FFA Grand Champion Goat Showman: Katelyn Greene, Prosser FFA
RABBITS
4-H Grand Champion Rabbit Showman Int.: Jayden Aguilar, Sunnyside Herd & Home
4-H Grand Champion Rabbit Showman Jr.: Audrey Poteet, Grandview Ag & Ec
4-H Best of Show Rabbit: Emma Poteet, Grandview Ag & Ec
FFA Grand Champion Rabbit Showman: Amarisah Osborn, Sunnyside FFA
FFA Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen: Amarisah Osborn, Sunnyside FFA
FFA Best of Show Rabbit: Amarisah Osborn, Sunnyside FFA
POULTRY
4-H Grand Champion Poultry Showman Sr.: Selena Atkinson, Critters & Creation
4-H Grand Champion Showman Int.: Kaden Wyatt, Horse Heaven Herdsman
4-H Grand Champion Showman Jr.: Audrey Poteet, Grandview Ag & Ec
4-H Grand Champion Showman Novice: Jack Pena, Valley Critter Sitters
4-H Best of Show Poultry: Jack Pena, Valley Critter Sitters
FFA Grand Champion Showman: Amarisah Osborn, Sunnyside FFA
FFA Grand Champion Meat Pen: Amarisah Osborn, Sunnyside FFA
FFA Best of Show Poultry: Elizabeth Humberstad, Prosser FFA
Best in Show – Cat: Selena Atkinson, Critters & Creation
Best in Show - Pocket Pet: Jennie Adams, America’s Future
DAIRY CATTLE
4-H Supreme Champion : Carson Smeenk, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Grand Champion Holstein: Carson Smeenk, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Reserve Champion Holstein: John Prins, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Senior Champion Holstein: Carson Smeenk, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Reserve Senior Champion Holstein: John Prins, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Junior Champion Holstein: Jared Sheehan, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Reserve Junior Champion Holstein: Kayla VanWieringen, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Champion Jersey: Melissa Alberti, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Champion Milking Shorthorn: Cobi VanSlagren, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Champion Guernsey: Rowen Prins, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Champion Brown Swiss: Adalee Smeenk, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Champion Ayrshire: Taylor Andringa, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Champion Other Breed: Taylor Andringa, Green Valley 4-H
FFA Supreme Champion: Jenna Andringa, Sunnyside Christian FFA
FFA Champion Holstein: Taylor Wolfe, Sunnyside Christian FFA
FFA Champion Other Breed: Jenna Andringa, Sunnyside Christian FFA
4-H Grand Champion Sr. Showman: Kayla VanWieringen, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Grand Champion Int. Showman: Taylor Andringa, Green Valley 4-H
4-H Grand Champion Jr. Showman: Danika VanDyk, Horse Heaven Herdsmen
4-H Grand Champion Novice Showman: Kason VanDyk, Horse Heaven Herdsmen
FFA Grand Champion Showman: Taylor Wolfe, Sunnyside Christian FFA
