SUNNYSIDE — People who dream of decorating Christmas trees are sought to help design holiday trees for the 2019 Festival of Trees and fundraiser.
The Astria Sunnyside Foundation “Festival of Trees” will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 at the City Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
The Yuletide Reception gala will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with dinner and announcements of the people’s choice of the decorated tree.
Those interested in designing trees are encouraged to call Nancy Leahy, 837-1310 or email: nancy.leahy@astria.health.
