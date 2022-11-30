The Festival of Trees, hosted by the City of Sunnyside in partnership with Astria Health, will begin Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First Street.
A no-host bar, hors d’oeuvres, dessert auction, and live music will be provided while attendees enjoy the ambiance of a winter wonderland.
Those in attendance can vote for their favorite tree and enjoy the company of friends throughout the evening.
Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
Families and children can enjoy the Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy cocoa, coffee, and cookies. Price is $5 for adults, $2 for anyone under 18, and children under 5 are free.
Call 509-836-6310 for more information and to purchase tickets.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.