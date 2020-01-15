GRANDVIEW — The final Parent University class will be held Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Grandview Middle School, 1401 W. Second St.
The subject is spending quality time with family.
Dinner is provided and childcare will be provided.
Call 509-882-7100 to register for the program.
