PROSSER — “What’s in your lost and found?” is the theme of the Tuesday, Aug. 13, meeting of the Lower Valley Christian Women’s Connection, set from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road.
Sandra Aldrich is the guest speaker, sharing a message of “...loss and finding love.”
Julie McBride and Susan Powers will be musical guests, and the Li’l Dancers of Dance Factory will provide entertainment.
For reservations, call 509-894-4610 or 509-882-2365.
