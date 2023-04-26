The Sunnyside Fire Department is offering free Covid-19 test kits at no Cost in partnership with the Health Commons Project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
- A visual business directory featuring full color advertising highlighting local businesses and their employees!
- A visual business directory featuring full color advertising highlighting local businesses and their employees!
Most Popular
Articles
- Kevin Sussman marries Addie Hall
- Keith Brandsma
- Sunnyside High School lockdown prompted by reported firearm
- Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge married!
- Spirit of Sunnyside banquet returns this Saturday
- Sunnyside Police install Flock Cameras around the city
- Sinitta turned to fillers after looking 'gaunt'
- Just Stop Oil won't rule out protest at King Charles' coronation
- The Chicks and James Bay set to support Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park
- Matilde L. Cardenas
Images
Collections
- The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped
- Class of 2023 showcase talents to raise funds at 45th annual ‘Senior Follies’
- Will CD rates continue to rise in 2023?
- How and why American workers disengaged from their jobs in 2022
- 10 cities where a $100,000 salary is worth the least—and the most
- Sun Valley Elementary School students of the month for March
- 10 worst NFL draft busts in history
- Founding, franchising, or buying: What's the right option for your new business?
- The 10 most popular TED Talks about diversity
- 4 states passed nearly half of all new cybersecurity laws enacted across the US in 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This Week's Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
Latest News
- Sunnyside Police respond to call of shots fired
- Honoring Sunnyside’s brightest
- Pastor Bob Widmann receives Impact Award
- Rallies continue as mushroom farm workers look towards unionization
- SHS student builds wooden statues for Yakima Valley Fair, Rodeo
- Sunnyside City Council issues updates to city ordinances
- Port of Sunnyside finalizes sale with Pacific Ag
- Show n’ Shine brings in enthusiasts from across state lines
Stay Informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.