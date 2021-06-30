With July 4th just around the corner, the Sunnyside Fire Department reminds the community that fireworks are prohibited in most of Yakima County, including the City of Sunnyside.
The county has a total ban on sale, use or discharge of fireworks. The penalty is a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days imprisonment, according to officials. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy and can mail a citation on the witness of fire service personnel.
The Sunnyside Lions Club has offered an alternate celebration. The club is providing fireworks at Sunnyside High School’s Clem Senn Field. The fireworks begin at dusk on Sunday, July 4. Spectators will not be allowed inside the gates due to local health guidelines. They can view the fireworks from other locations such as their cars.
The Lions Club is also offering picnic boxes to local families. Community members can pick up their hot dog picnic boxes on Saturday, July 3, at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way.
Each box will include hot dogs, buns, potato chips, and mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup. Boxes will be available for pickup beginning at 10 a.m., and are one per family, while supplies last.
