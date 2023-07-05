Fireworks illuminate the area

Fireworks lit up the sky during the Sunnyside Lions Club Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The celebration took place at the Sunnyside High School’s Clem Senn Field.
The celebration hosted a variety of food trucks and vendors.
The celebration included activities throughout the night with a watermelon eating competition and face painting taking place; families throughout the night also took the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with kids and adults playing on the field.
The Sunnyside Lions Club has been hosting their Independence Day celebration since 1995 and in keeping with tradition members of the Lower Valley Honor Gard marched to the 50-yard line for the playing of the nation anthem and their 21-Gun Salute.
The Honors Guards 21-Gun salute was followed by the key-note speaker for the night Kyle Southwick, a Chaplin of the Sunnyview VFW Post 3482.
Southwick spoke about his background, diversity and giving back to the community. “This country was not built on diversity, diversity was here when this country was founded,” Southwick said. “Diversity by itself it is a means by which people can use to divide us and split us apart as a peaceful nation.”
Southwick during his time of service served three tours in Iraq.
The Lions Club hosted a nearly one hour firework show with Lions Club member, Sherre Holden Being chosen as the donate to detonate winner giving her the honor of kicking off their Fourth of July display.
