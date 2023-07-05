 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Fireworks illuminate the area

Fireworks illuminate the area

The Lions Club Fourth of July Celebration included activities throughout the night with families taking the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with kids and adults playing on the field.

 Kennia Perez

Fireworks lit up the sky during the Sunnyside Lions Club Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The celebration took place at the Sunnyside High School’s Clem Senn Field.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription