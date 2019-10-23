GRANGER — A first-time home buyer information fair is coming up Saturday, Oct. 26, at Radio KNDA Community Center in Granger. A full day of educational opportunities for individuals interested in learning strategies to purchase their own home will be offered.
Realtors, mortgage companies, title and insurance agents, banks and non-profit representatives will take part and answer questions. Children’s activities are scheduled, along with raffles, door prizes with a $500 grand prize.
For more information call 509-854-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.