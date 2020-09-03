SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside’s first week of school was met with mixed reviews on the remote learning model according to Superintendent Kevin McKay and with a positive proclamation on Aug. 26 from Governor Jay Inslee stating school districts across Washington State will no longer have to pay back transportation funding for not busing students.
An announcement was also made on Aug. 31 from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction stating the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) – waivers have been extended for students to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through the end of Dec. 2020 or until funds run out.
The first week of school brought the good and the bad McKay expressed. “I think it’ll be a couple of weeks in ‘til we get everybody set up, everybody understanding how they need to do things, the schedules in the right place, and we have to make adjustments to meet individual students’ and families’ needs,” he added.
The superintendent also explained how on the first day of school, meals were delivered to students by bus drivers and food service employees. The deliveries were made via bus routes and on a Facebook announcement, “Our bus drivers and food service staff delivered 1,200 meals to students.” The Meal Delivery List Bus Stop List can be found at https://bit.ly/SSDMealPickup.
As Sunnyside buses were delivering meals, Gov. Inslee made his announcement declaring the importance of bus drivers before the pandemic, “…whose primary mission is to safely enable and support the education of children by acting as the bridge between students and the education system.”
Inslee continued with his proclamation expressing how the mission of bus drivers remains the same, but it must be achieved through alternative means such as bringing the tools and services necessary for education for students in remote locations.
The funds for transportation was used explicitly for transporting students but now according to Inslee’s proclamation, funds may be used to provide tangible learning materials, meals, any hardware, Wi-Fi hotspots, or other technology solutions, and transportations of students to and from learning centers or other public or private agencies where educational and support services are provided to students.
McKay commented on what a relief it was that transportation funds can be used in an alternative manner, “Although the proclamation is positive, it did not address the biggest concern; funding for the second half of the fiscal year which is determined by the number of students being transported to and from school.” McKay added it was the district’s understanding that any change from current law must be done by the legislature.
Along with the transportation fund remaining safe for the first half of the fiscal year, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has assured that schools can continue to provide healthy nutritious meals at no cost to all students who need them.
Reykdal emphasized, “I’m grateful to the advocates across the state who pushed for these waiver extensions with us. Washingtonians are working hard together to ensure our most vulnerable students and families have the food they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.