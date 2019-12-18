SUNNYSIDE — “It’s awful,” Sunrise Outreach Food Bank volunteer Lynn Simmons said of the increase in the number of people needing food this time of year.
After volunteering at the Sunrise Outreach Food Bank for the past several months, Simmons returns to help at the food bank which received loads of food on Thursdays and gives it away on Fridays.
“It’s been an eyeopener to see how many people are homeless and or need the extra food,” Simmons said.
“We receive about 10,000 pounds of food every week. Lately that hasn’t seemed to be enough,” Cis Kennard, food bank director commented.
The food bank, which is open on Fridays, from 9-11 a.m., receives the bulk of its food from Northwest Harvest, Second Harvests and Sunrise Outreach, of which the agency is affiliated.
On Monday, Dec. 9, Sunnyside Noon Rotary Club presented Sunrise Outreach Food Bank with a $500 check.
“It will make a big difference,” Kennard stated of the timely donation.
The Ninth Street food pantry normally sees an average of 171 families, the number swelled to 268, the week prior to the November holiday.
“We weren’t expecting that big of a jump,” Kennard added.
The cupboards at the non-profit agency were completely bare that week, Kennard said. “… and the 15 freezers and refrigerators were also empty.”
“This past week we went through 10,000 pounds of food feeding 240 families,” she added.
The St. Joseph Catholic Church food bank, which is open Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon, is supplied by Fiesta Foods, Grocery Outlet and Second Harvest. They’re also seeing an upswell in families seeking food, volunteers reported.
“Last week we had 74 families seeking help, more than our normal number. We haven’t had to turn anyone away, but it’s been tight,” Food Bank Director Lynn Resendez acknowledged.
“We have had a lot of support from the community, even one of the schools, bringing us donations, so that has helped,” she added. “We hate to run out of food in case there are others who need us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.