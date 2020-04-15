GRANDVIEW — For the first time in Grandview history, four girls from Boy Scouts of America Troop 644 have earned Scout ranking.
These four young ladies, Grace Binfet, Yoltzin Franco, Victoria Flores, and Maria Flores, are the first members of a girls-only troop and they met their requirements becoming Scouts “fairly quickly” according to Department (State) Commander of The American Legion Jim Davidson.
The member of Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion says Troop 644 was chartered in the first half of January 2020 and they continue to meet as much as they can.
“Meeting through teleconference is working pretty well,” Davidson explains, “Some kids forget to call in and sometimes it’s difficult to give merit badges through the phone, but we want [the scouts] to use this quiet time to catch up.”
Troop 644 Scoutmaster Tim Bardell says the girls “…pick up on things quite quickly, have a great humor, and are proving to be pretty tough.”
The scouts worked on getting their Hiking Merit Badge as their first badge. Bardell says “it is pretty arduous. They complain, but it is with a smile.”
One of the Troop 644 scout members, Senior Patrol Leader Grace Binfet, has an older brother, Luke Binfet, who’s the Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 643, the first troop chartered by to Grandview’s American Legion Post 57.
“I like to be competitive with him,” the 12-year-old laughed.
They were competitive siblings before Grace became a scout. She has high hopes to move up the ranks quickly.
15-year-old Luke says that he tries to stay ahead of his sister’s competitive nature, and she hasn’t caught up to him yet.
Luke also says of having an all-girl troop, “It’s a little different, but we haven’t really experienced it because of the quarantine, but there’ll definitely be some major changes.”
One of the major changes is being creative during this time of quarantine.
Davidson elaborates how the quarantine’s ban of social gathering and campgrounds being closed has caused issues in advancing in scout rank.
“We are going to do something else to get them their five consecutive nights [of camping] even if it’s on someone’s farm,” Davidson plans.
Hopefully, the camping can happen as Grace’s favorite part of being a scout was being able to go to snow camp at Camp Fife.
“We built igloos and we slept in them!” the Scout Master enthused.
Grace believes more girls should be scouts because of the skills gained to “help you through life and it’s also really fun. You can learn a lot through just being a scout.”
The ambitious scout said the most important thing she learned about being a scout is “you can be whatever you want to be, you just have to work for it. If you don’t work for it, you’re not going to get anywhere.”
