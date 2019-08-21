SUNNYSIDE — Veterans thinking of adding an annual flu shot to their Fall calendar, can do so now. The Department of Veterans’ Affairs has incoming flu vaccine as well as a cooperative agreement with all local Walgreens to provide the anti-flu prevention.
Mid-September is the target date for the area VA clinics and medical center to receive its vaccine provision. When the vaccine arrives, VAs will notify its customers.
Additional VA flu clinics are scheduled at the Yakima Stand Down on Sat., Oct. 19.
Veterans interested in receiving a flu shot now at their local Walgreens Pharmacy need only call ahead to the pharmacy of choice to ensure they have stock and hand. Once at the pharmacy, veteran ID is required.
For more information veterans can call their local VA provider office.
