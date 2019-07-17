GRANDVIEW — Robert Gates of Pasco will again serve as commander of the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion.
Vice commander duties will be shared by Dudley Brown and Vicky Gates.
Post Executive committeemen are Richard Zook and Leonard McGrath.
Other officers include Adjutant Jim Davidson, Chaplain John Myers and Sergeant at Arms John Travis.
The recently elected officers will assume their terms following the conclusion of the State Legion convention on July 20.
