GRANDVIEW — More than 200 children were outfitted with life jackets and bicycle helmets last Tuesday, June 11.
They took part in Prosser Memorial Health’s Summer Safety event at Grandview Clinic.
Communications Director Shannon Hitchcock said the life jackets, 200 on hand, were spoken for within half an hour.
“We have a list we had to establish for those who were unable to get one,” she said.
Each life jacket was given to children after they were weighed, and members of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department showed the children, or their parents, how to put them on, Hitchcock said.
The bicycle helmets could be personalized with drawings, stickers and other craft items, she said.
PMH staff fitted the helmets for proper wear, Hitchcock noted.
In addition, the children were given goodie bags with summer toys, bandages and other items ideal for the season before they enjoyed hot dogs and other food items served by the organizers.
