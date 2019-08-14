GRANDVIEW — It was a great night for the Chamber of Commerce Community Parade Thursday, Aug. 8, organizers report.
There was a huge crowd of spectators lining Second Street for the pageantry of community floats to antique tractors.
“We had the biggest parade in years,” Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Sara Herrera announced.
“We had more than 120 entries,” she boasted.
Leading the parade was Chamber Volunteer of the year Gary Christensen as the grand marshal.
Among the many community floats entered in the parade was the Prosser float, “Seas the Day” with its Miss Prosser Court. It was selected the first-place winner in the Royalty Float Division.
Results for the parade, by category is as follows:
Royalty Float Division
1st. Seas the Day-Miss Prosser.
2nd. Little Miss Granger Float.
3rd. Miss Sunnyside Community Float.
Organizational:
1st. Salvation Army.
2nd. Post 57 American Legion.
3rd. Girl Scouts.
Commercial:
1st. Bleyhl Co-op.
2nd. Pleasant Ridge Construction.
3rd. Grandview Post Office.
Bands & Drill Teams:
1st. Sunnyside Dance Company.
2nd. Sunnyside Grill Kids Cheer.
Horse Division:
1st. 2019 Wiley City Rodeo Queen.
Tractors:
1st. 1964 Fordson Super Dexta
2nd. Ben’s Antiques
3st. 1945 John Deer BR Tractor
