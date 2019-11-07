GRANDVIEW — The Grandview Senior Citizen’s Annual Thanksgiving Party will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the Grandview Community Center located at 812 Wallace Way.
All area senior citizens are welcome to attend. Bingo, door prizes, and fun are all part of the activity menu.
Call 509-882-9230 24 hours in advance to make reservations for the People for People lunch meal.
