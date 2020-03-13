GRANGER — The singing duo Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth made a special appearance at Granger’s Roosevelt Grade School on Thursday, March 5 where they debuted a new song written by four 4th grade students.
The Weather Song covered the cycle of weather and its effect on the Earth, particularly shaping the rocks on the ground.
Paul “Buck” Stierle chuckled in astonishment at the topic chosen by the 4th graders, “It’s not a song you’d think kids would be inspired by!”
Yet Rikki Russell, Elia Hernandez, Logan Golob, and Salvador Prado worked tirelessly writing the tune with Russell leading the group by choosing the focus of the song.
The four stood in front of the gym with their class and danced the movements of their tune with performer Elizabeth guiding the class along in the hand movements.
Audience member Alondra Fletes was having a grand time during the performance jovially adding “I loved the song the 4th graders sang about with the snow and the ice,” proving the four young songwriters had penned a hit.
After their performance, Cowboy Buck presented the 4th graders with a reward for their hard work. He brought them sand dollars from the west side or as he cheekily renamed them, “Sand Bucks”.
“It means a lot to my heart when I find other songwriters willing to excel,” he beamed to the crowd of children and teachers.
The kids ended their time with Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth by dancing to The Energy Song, proving the duo still shine and inspire after several years of “Education Through Entertainment”.
