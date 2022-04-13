YAKIMA — The Vineyard and Winery Technology Program at Yakima Valley College will host the 13th Annual Grape to Glass Gala, A Winemaker’s Dinner on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. The event will benefit vineyard and winery technology student scholarships. Held at the Yakima Valley College Conference Center, 1704 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, the event will include a dinner, beer and wine tasting, live music, and a silent auction.
The winemaker’s dinner will include a four-course meal prepared by Bon Vinos. This year’s event highlights the “Rising Stars” in the local wine industry and includes pairing dinner with wines from YVC’s Yakima Valley Vintners but also featuring beers and wines produced by alumni of the program. In collaboration with YV-Tech Culinary Arts Program, students will assist the caterer with dinner service.
Tickets for the Grape to Glass Gala are $85 per person for the public ($75 if purchased before May 3), $75 for Yakima Valley Vintners Wine Club Members and $500 for a table of six. Tickets are on sale online or at the Yakima Valley Vintners Yakima Tasting Room.
