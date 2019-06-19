SUNNYSIDE — The campers arrived early, all dressed in costumes for the first day of drama camp at the high school auditorium.
Sponsored by the Sunnyside High School Drama Department, the five-day theatrical adventure annually attracts upwards of 100 children.
“This year, 155 kids, from first to ninth grade, showed-up,” noted stage volunteer Cher Morrow.
The youngsters participate in workshops ranging from singing, dancing, acting, props, costumes and other stage crafts, “...while learning that drama is a team sport as well.”
The goal, of course, is to produce a play involving all the actors.
Campers will present their performance of “The Wizard of Oz” for families at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.