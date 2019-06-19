FUTURE DIRECTOR
FUTURE DIRECTOR — Ben LaPierre gives some improvisation help to a fellow drama camper Mia Kubera Monday during rotating workshops at the Sunnyside High School Drama Camp taking place this week.

SUNNYSIDE — The campers arrived early, all dressed in costumes for the first day of drama camp at the high school auditorium.

Sponsored by the Sunnyside High School Drama Department, the five-day theatrical adventure annually attracts upwards of 100 children.

“This year, 155 kids, from first to ninth grade, showed-up,” noted stage volunteer Cher Morrow.

The youngsters participate in workshops ranging from singing, dancing, acting, props, costumes and other stage crafts, “...while learning that drama is a team sport as well.”

The goal, of course, is to produce a play involving all the actors.

Campers will present their performance of “The Wizard of Oz” for families at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 21.

