A monthly grief support group presented by Heartlinks Hospice will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way.
Anyone grieving the death of a loved one is invited to attend the free event.
The support group will provide validation of feelings and valuable tools to help through the healing process of losing a loved one. The meetings are also simple way to feel appreciated, understood and accepted.
“After the death of a family member or friend, holiday traditions and the sense of togetherness is changed forever,” said Belinda Bell, grief services supervisor for Heartlinks. “For the one grieving, family and religious gatherings may spark feelings of sadness and loneliness in a room full of happy people. These feelings can be difficult to process.”
Heartlinks’ support groups are open to the public and RSVPs are not required.
For more information, call 509-837-1676.
