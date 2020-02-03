SUNNYSIDE – The Grizzlies’ Unified basketball team, making their inaugural homecourt debut, exhibited a united brand of sportsmanship that shined brighter than the scoreboard as teams from the Columbia Basin gathered for the round robin tourney on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Holding a Gatorade in one hand with a pack of gummies in the other, Ronaldo Rivas described his feeling of playing basketball in the main gym with his teammates. “Honestly, I am pretty nervous,” Rivas acknowledged following a close contest against Wenatchee.
The Division three athlete sat in the stands confidently wearing a wrist band with the word, “relentless” stamped on it to accompany his authentic SHS No. 41 black jersey and red shorts uniform. Rivas said he plays a lot of basketball with his brothers and loves the game. “Some of these kids here are actually some of my pretty close friends.”
Regardless of the Panther’s 30-26 winning score, players on both sides shared their enthusiasm for the game while competing together as teammates during two, 15-minunte halves. Three athletes along with two partners were always on the floor participating.
“It’s a different experience because you see the teams train both ways. If they miss a shot, they give them the ball back and give them another opportunity. Then, when they make the basket, it’s a different type of celebration. Both teams are high fiving each other. It’s like competitive but they’re still cheering each other on,” senior Jennifer Mendez conveyed.
Wenatchee’s No. 3 Jillian McIrvin with her uplifting smile and crowd leading talents, empowered athletes as well as spectators to promote the act of high caliber sportsmanship while she ran up and down the court after a successful field goal.
“We have our special education students partnering with our general education students out on the floor. It’s giving our gen-ed students an opportunity to mentor and to be examples of sportsmanship and skills, while giving our special education kids an opportunity to feel part of the school,” coach Tina Peabody described.
According to the leadership advisor, Unified team basketball was played prior at the campus through a community-wide program. The rebounding difference now is that the squad is entirely made up of high school athletes – life skills’ kids.
“Before they went out there and played, they all had their phones out and looking at different apps, and all listening to songs. Athletes and partners were dancing and cheering for each other. It brings a real feeling of solidarity to the school,” Peabody expressed.
The high school’s Special Education Department has two distinctive academic programs to accommodate students – the self-contained or life skills’ kids and the resource room kids. Generally, resource room students have learning disabilities while the life skills’ have more intellectual and cognitive disabilities, coach explained.
During normal school hours, most of the student body doesn’t have much of an opportunity to interact with special services classmates. The SHS team practices on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and play their regular season games that began on Saturday, Jan. 11.
“They’re just incredible about getting the ball down and then feeding it to someone and letting them have that moment to shine,” coach pointed out when speaking about the roles of her four player partners. “It would be so easy for them to shoot and score the points… But they know that’s not what this is about.”
There are three competitive levels of Unified teams in the seven-school league. Grandview is the only Division 1 school which receives an automatic berth to state. Districts will start next Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., Othello High School.
“I’m kind of pretty sad, because I guess the season is almost over,” Rivas recalled while he was looking forward to playing their second game against the Othello Huskies. The hoopster was asked who his favorite basketball player is and he immediately responded, “Kobe Bryant! It’s pretty sad that he passed. When I play the game, I feel like him.”
For both Grizzlies and Panthers’ player partners, they demonstrated their uncompromising willingness to assist, rebound and assist again in making their teammates’ hoop dreams realized.
As a member of the SHS girls’ varsity soccer team, Mendez enjoyed her partner player role in the Special Olympic soccer program and wanted to try something new in making a positive impact with the school’s first year sport.
Sunnyside High School hosted the memorable, all-day event which encompassed a great deal of behind the scenes campus support and spirited fanfare from the cheerleading squad to in game announcing by Assistant Principle Dave Martinez.
The Grizzlies' Unified team led 12-8 late in the first half before Wenatchee scored the next four points to even the game at 12 with 2:22 remaining. Both teams entered halftime still tied at the same score.
An Ephrata player sitting in the bleachers amongst his teammates was overheard saying, “I don’t know who’s going to win but it’s going to be someone!”
Late in the second half, Brenda Hernandez and Jose Garcia scored two consecutive field goals each and the game was tied at 22 with 3:54 left. The visiting Panthers went on an 8-4 scoring spurt to close out the up and coming Grizzlies for the win.
In Sunnyside’s next game, they won 32-28 over Othello and finished the regular season with a 9-2 league record.
“The goal of our emerging team is just to play for the joy of playing and to support and encourage each other, and just have fun,” coach compassionately communicated.
