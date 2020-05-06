LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY — Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care is holding an open meeting for all community members interested in presenting feedback to the Board of Directors at Heartlinks.
The Annual Meeting of the Corporation will be presented via Zoom due to COVID-19. Please use this link to join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82469684969.
If you have any questions for the Heartlinks Board of Directors, please email Shelby Moore at shelby@heartlinkshospice.org or call 509-837-1676.
All community members will be placed in a virtual ‘waiting room’. Only users with their full name listed will be admitted into the meeting.
To learn more about the independent, nonprofit local hospice organization, visit Heartlinks online: www.heartlinkshospice.org
