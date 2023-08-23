“It feels like a dream come true,” Heartlinks Executive Director Shelby Moore said during the open house event at their new Adult Family Home set to open in September in Sunnyside.
“I’m surprised it came together as smoothly as it did,” Moore said. “We didn’t hit any hiccups, so now we’re just waiting for the licensures from the state, and we’ll be ready for a grand opening. We’re so close.”
The inspiration for the Heartlinks Adult Family Home came during the height of the pandemic while hospice centers and assisted living facilities throughout the country were faced with challenges created by the global crisis. “A lot of people felt really weary about placing their loved ones in assisted living because they weren’t able to visit,” Moore shared.
“We’re fortunate enough to specialize in this field and be able to provide a new home like this for our residents.”
The new home features four bedrooms designed to accommodate up to six residents, who will share a family room, living room, kitchen, a full front lawn, and a future outdoor garden.
A tour of the home gives an example of the rooms, which can be fully furnished unless residents choose to bring their own personal belongings. “Maybe someone has a bed set they’ve had for a long time,” Moore said. “We want our residents to feel at home.”
Another highlight is the new ADA compliant, fully remodeled bathroom that makes showering a comfortable and easy experience for residents who may need more space.
Residents will receive three meals per day, snacks and beverages, and can participate in daily group activities including puzzles or chair yoga, and social events. “Our residents can participate as much or as little as they want,” Moore said.
Heartlinks’ goal through the new home is to provide a different experience to traditional assisted living facilities; a quieter, family-like setting with 24/7 licensed care from Certified Nursing Assistants and Home Care Aides under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and Clinical Director. “Someone will be there for you,” Moore said.
Heartlinks is a nonprofit organization that began in 1978 to provide hospice and palliative care to the community, regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit heartlinkshospice.org/home or call 509-837-1676 to schedule a tour.
