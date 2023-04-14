YAKIMA — Heartlinks has announced that it will open a new branch office in Yakima as one of the newest occupants at Wellness House’s new facility, 6006 Summitview Avenue.
A community-wide Open House to celebrate this new space will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Heartlinks is celebrating 45 years of serving the Yakima Valley community this month, and through the Yakima branch office, it can continue to provide the loving care that the community has come to expect. With the addition of this office space, Heartlinks can serve more patients and their families and have better access to the supplies that make an individual comfortable during their final months.
The relationship between Heartlinks and Wellness House was established when both organizations were chosen as beneficiaries for the annual Sort 4 the Cause (S4C) Fun’d Raiser. S4C is a nonprofit organization established by a group of cowgirls who became interconnected by the common thread of having or knowing someone whose life had been impacted by cancer.
Heartlinks will use the office space in the Wellness House building for administrative purposes and to meet with potential patients and their families between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, Heartlinks and Wellness House will partner on an established bereavement support group. Together, Heartlinks and Wellness House plan to provide a safe place to share one’s pain with others who are grieving. Within this group, each person will be encouraged to express feelings openly and to give and receive support. The bereavement grief support group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one, and is held every Tuesday at 12 p.m..
Wellness House and Heartlinks invite the community to their open house to celebrate this new space. Please visit 6006 Summitview Avenue in Yakima on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tours of the building will be offered.
