Helping young children reach developmental milestones
StatePoint — The first few years of life are fundamental to cognitive, emotional and physical development. While every child progresses at their own pace, there are many toys and activities you can introduce to encourage growth. Here are a few ideas to consider:

1. Tummy Time. “Tummy time” helps improve a baby’s motor skills and strengthens neck and shoulder muscles. Consider toys designed to foster this activity, such as the Tummy Time Discovery Pillow. This soft, crescent-shaped pillow goes beyond comfortable support for babies. Multiple textures, patterns, colors and a baby-safe mirror offer visual and tactile stimulation, while light-up piano keys introduce numbers, colors, shapes, animals, nursery rhymes and music. Use this not only during tummy time, but while babies are learning to sit on their own, and on the go.

