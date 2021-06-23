PROSSER — The Historic Downtown Prosser Association, a designated Main Street Community, was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Washington State Main Street Program (WSMSP).
The nonprofit organization plans to implement downtown dining and parklets in Prosser, slated to debut on Friday, June 25.
“By talking to business owners, we were able to determine that 93% saw the benefit from downtown dining in 2020 and 90% support expanding that success through parklets,” said Jesalyn Cole, Executive Director of Historic Downtown Prosser Association. “To do that appropriately staff from the City of Prosser have worked to create a new permitting process, and we are grateful to have that permit as a tool now as well as in years to come, thanks to the work of City staff.”
The funding comes as part of WSMSP’s Place Activation Initiative, which has provided statewide training and four grants, through a competitive application process, to local Main Street organizations striving to implement place activation projects in their own communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.