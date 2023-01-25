Members of the Sunnyside Lions Club and City Council held a touching dedication ceremony honoring Carol Stone, prominent Lions Club member, former councilmember, and public servant on Monday, Jan. 23, exactly one year after Stone’s passing.
“One year ago today, Sunnyside lost an active, interested, and interesting citizen,” said Lions Club president Theresa Hancock. “Sunnyside Lions along with the City of Sunnyside and private donations funded the bench dedicated in her honor.”
Carol Stone lived her life in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School. After raising her family alongside her husband, Delbert, Stone dedicated her time to public and civic service.
“To say that Carol was inspiring, and a little bit daunting, is an understatement,” said councilwoman Julia Hart. “The woman was a force of nature; when she wanted something done, it was done.”
After attending many council meetings and voicing concerns, Stone served on the Sunnyside City Council from 2005 to 2009. During her time on council, Stone founded the Guardrail Project featuring children's hand prints in all colors along the pathway at Central Park on Fifth Street. “Many people have fond memories of adding their hand prints to the guardrail,” said Hancock. Hart also added that there may be plans to preserve the Guardrail Project in the near future.
In addition to serving on city council, Stone was also member of the Lions Club where she was inducted as president in July 2009. The self-described “overly enthusiastic” Stone was thrilled to be club president at the time and shared plans to erect more gold benches in the city, a project that continues to this day with the new bench added in her honor.
“One of the things that Carol was really adamant about was having benches scattered throughout the community so you could enjoy the amenities our city has,” Hart continued. “You can see the kids at the skate park from here, she would have absolutely loved that.”
Daughter Carrie Stone-Arroyo shared her gratitude during the ceremony and that her father, also a Lions Club member, was able to enjoy the new bench prior to his passing on Dec. 27, 2022. “Even Melanie [her daughter], who’s only three years old says ‘Grandma’s bench’ when we drive by,” Stone-Arroyo shared. “So she knows exactly where this is and who it’s for.”
The brand-new golden bench can be seen at the corner of South 5th Street and Franklin Ave. facing Central Park.
