Members of the Sunnyside Lions Club and City Council held a touching dedication ceremony honoring Carol Stone, prominent Lions Club member, former councilmember, and public servant on Monday, Jan. 23, exactly one year after Stone’s passing.

“One year ago today, Sunnyside lost an active, interested, and interesting citizen,” said Lions Club president Theresa Hancock. “Sunnyside Lions along with the City of Sunnyside and private donations funded the bench dedicated in her honor.”

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.