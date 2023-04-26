The Spirit of Sunnyside Awards & Banquet last Saturday, April 22 honored a series of individuals and businesses that contribute to making Sunnyside the brightest community in the lower valley.
The annual awards ceremony, organized by the Miss Sunnyside Court along with help from volunteers, highlighted a local muralist, a brand-new coffee and cocktails bar, and a nonprofit aiming to end youth homelessness.
Mark Diddens took to the stage as emcee and auctioneer while members of the Miss Sunnyside Court walked throughout the audience showcasing dessert auction items in between the presentation of awards.
The auction items fundraised for the Miss Sunnyside float and program. The highest live auction bid of the night of more than $1,000 was for a signed Seattle Seahawks game play portrait donated by Dana Smith.
This year’s ceremony honored individuals, organizations, and businesses for their service to the community of Sunnyside. Each honoree received a special plaque from the City of Sunnyside and Miss Sunnyside Board.
To kick off the night, Joyce Heeringa was presented with the Volunteer of the Year award for her work with the Sunnyside Food Pantry. “She is always looking for ways to improve and make the process more efficient,” said Diddens. “She is the reason [the Sunnyside Food Pantry] feeds nearly 400 families each week.” Heeringa is also involved with the First Baptist Church and last year’s Miss Sunnyside Court and “is a true example of how one person can make a difference in the community.”
Healthcare Person of the Year went to registered nurse Marisela Aguilar. Aguilar, with her 25 years dedicated to the Sunnyside community and youth, has worked with her church by hosting seminars and workshops to help members develop their life skills.
John Kilian, Sunnyside’s favorite trumpeter, received the Agribusiness of the Year award. “John is deeply rooted in our community, farming for generations, and dedicated to agribusiness success,” said Diddens. “Not only is he running a successful business, but he is also involved with the community and schools, and serenades friends, family, and community members on their birthdays.” Kilian is currently the varsity girls wrestling assistant coach and is a dedicated family man and church member.
Catalina’s Coffee + Cocktails had the honor of receiving New Business of the Year after opening their coffee shop at 436 S 6th St. downtown. Vanessa Alvarez, 2004 Sunnyside High School graduate, and owner of Catalina’s Coffee + Cocktails “has taken the coffee and cocktails industry by storm with the opening of Catalina’s, an elegant space that offers exquisite flavors and a perfect ambiance.” Alvarez was recognized for being a “true example” of an entrepreneur who follows their dreams.
Honoree for public official of the year was City Manager Elizabeth Alba for her “her diligent work and commitment to public service and for leading a talented team of professionals.” Alba was commended for her professionalism and handling her position as city manager well, always “ready to tackle what needs to be done.”
Businessperson of the year honored longtime Sunnyside resident and SHS alum Sherri Boob for her “top-notch” customer service at Ace Hardware for 20 years and now at Harbor Freight. “She has helped countless customers over the years, providing them with expert advice,” said Diddens. “Her volunteer work with the Miss Sunnyside Pageant, John Deere, and the Lighted Farm Implement Parade has shown that she is an invaluable asset to the area.”
Local muralist Chase Reiff was honored for his “stunning array of artwork” throughout Sunnyside and was recipient of the Beautification Business of the Year award. “He not only paints buildings, but he also paints over graffitied fences,” Diddens said. “He is currently working on the Miss Sunnyside trailer for this year’s court.” Reiff was also honored for adding vibrancy and depth to the community with his murals and different artwork in the area.
Educator of the Year went to Sunnyside’s biggest Grizzly fan, high school Athletic Director Dave Martinez. “Dave is a driving force at SHS who always puts students first,” Diddens said of Martinez. “He consistently works to build relationships with the community.” Martinez was honored for his “unparalleled passion” for SHS and its students. Also mentioned were his sparkling red tuxedo worn to school assemblies and events throughout the year.
The Youth of the Year award was presented to Olivia Puente for serving as ASB Vice President Spring 2020 and as President during the 2020-21 school year. “Olivia was instrumental in keeping the high school functioning at an extremely high level during COVID,” Diddens said. Puente, while involved in five or more school activities, also helped organize activities to bring her classmates together in an unprecedented virtual world. Puente was unable to attend the event due to her current work with the Seattle Children’s Hospital where she received treatment during early childhood medical issues. Her experience is what led her to pursue a career in the medical field.
With a standing ovation the Legacy award was presented to Ralph and Lynette Rodriguez, longtime educators in the Sunnyside School District. Ralph Rodriguez was a teacher at the Pride Alternative High School until his retirement. “After years of dedication and passion for teaching, the Rodriguez family’s influence continues to be felt in the Sunnyside School District,” Diddens said, “as their children and grandchildren are proud alumni of SHS.”
The Hero of the Year award was presented to Sunnyside Sun’s own Ileana Martinez for being the community’s “number one storyteller” as part of her work with the newspaper. Martinez is a 2010 Sunnyside High School graduate and has worked “above and beyond for the last ten years to ensure the stories of community members and businesses are told,” Diddens said. “Her dedication to Sunnyside is commendable for ensuring the voices of the area are heard.”
The final award of the evening, Nonprofit of the Year, was presented to Eric Lee of Rod’s House for providing resources and support to homeless teenagers in Sunnyside and surrounding areas. “Since 2009, Rod’s House has been empowering homeless teens to reach their full potential,” said Diddens. The organization provides education and employment readiness programs to help young people graduate with their diploma or earn a GED. Youth work with local case managers to set goals, create resumes, job search, and receive support while being employed. “Rod’s House is a beacon of hope for youth,” Diddens said.
