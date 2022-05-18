The Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Banquet last Saturday, May 14 honored those who work and strive to make Sunnyside a better place to live.
During the awards ceremony those honored included a cherished community photographer, a longtime business owner, and members of the Sunnyside Fire Department.
The event at the Sunnyside Community Center began with a dinner provided by Bon Vino’s Bistro & Bakery, followed by a dessert auction in between the presenting of awards.
Mark Diddens took to the stage as auctioneer while members of the Miss Sunnyside Court walked throughout the audience showcasing the auction items.
Mayor Dean Broersma announced each winner throughout the night.
Honored as healthcare person of the year was Elizabeth Martinez, a Sunnyside High School alumni and nurse at Astria Sunnyside Hospital for more than 20 years. “Elizabeth has all the qualities that make a great nurse. Two years ago, she transferred to the Sunnyside Cancer Center, which was a perfect opportunity for her to take care of patients at a very vulnerable and challenging time of their lives,” Broersma announced. Martinez is also a member of the Sunnyside Museum and Historical Society.
The award for educator of the year went to Heidi Hellner-Gomez, a former English teacher, assistant principal, and recent interim superintendent for the Sunnyside School District. “Heidi’s commitment and dedication to our district has been unwavering,” said Broersma. “Her knowledge, expertise and leadership are an integral part of what makes our district succeed.”
Javi’s Chicken and Churros took the honors of New Business of the Year after opening their second location and restoring the Golden Pheasant Chinese Restaurant in Downtown Sunnyside. Broersma praised the new business being a great spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and an evening hangout spot for friends.
Honoree for public official/employee of the year was City Clerk Jackie Renteria, who has worked for the City of Sunnyside since June 2013. “She worked hard to learn Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic and taught anyone that asked how to use it. She makes online meetings seem so easy,” Broersma said laughing.
Businessperson of the year honored Silvia Ramos, owner of Silvia’s Professional Tax Services. She was praised for offering key services in the area during difficult times and recently opening a new cafe in the same building.
Youth award winners included Oscar Ramos and Yajairo Arroyo for their help in taking over the football concessions when Teri Alvarez Ziegler was new to the position of Junior Advisor/Concessions and Tina Peabody was hospitalized. “They are both very respectful and responsible young men. Alvarez-Ziegler asked if they could stay another year, but they want to graduate.”
Youth winners also included the 2019-2021 Miss Sunnyside Court Abigael Marquez, Kaydience Porter, and MacKenzie Evans. “Only this Sunnyside court understood the heartbreak of missing out on every event that previous courts enjoyed,” said Broersma of the court missing most activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cis Kennard was also honored for her non-profit at the Sunnyside Food Pantry, a division of Sunrise Outreach. “They have been vital to feeding members in our community before, during the pandemic, and now.” She is also a member of the Sunnyside Museum & Historical Society and Sunnyside Parks & Recreation Board.
The beautification business of the year went to Lori Gardener for her storefront French Vanilla Market. Gardener is a Sunnyside High School alumni and a past Miss Sunnyside parent and float crew member. “She has created a wonderful and fancy climate both indoors and outdoors. Lori has also implemented and maintained a Bloomerang event and other vendor sale events, which bring lots of tourism to our town.”
Volunteer of the year went to Vanessa Loera, a longtime resident of Sunnyside and Sunnyside High School alumni. She has been a volunteer member of both the Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 since late 2018. “As a model volunteer Vanessa sets the perfect example for other young members to follow,” said Broersma.
Agriculture business of the year was presented to Jason and Karen Sheehan of J&K Dairy, who have been supporters of local businesses on top of their volunteer work with the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. The Sheehans have also been supporters of the annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade.
The Legacy award was awarded to none other than Andrew Hamil for his work at the Sunnyside Sun and volunteering his time to the community through photography. “He is always running around at sporting and community events capturing our favorite moments,” said Broersma.
The final award of the evening was the Hero award, which went to Sunnyside Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Castillo.
“On the morning of December 10, 2021, responders were dispatched to an unknown injury accident near the 600 block of NW Crescent Ave. for reports of a car in the canal,” said Broersma. “Updates included that the car was occupied and smoking, with one report including a possible deceased subject in the vehicle.”
Castillo added himself to the call and arrived to find one vehicle in the canal with a fire in the engine and one live occupant in the driver’s seat. “Castillo and a good Samaritan heroically extricated a critically injured adult male despite steep terrain from the heavily damaged car as flames impinged and extended into the passenger compartment.”
Broersma said multiple responders moved the patient to a safe location up the canal and was transported to a Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
“Without the teamwork and willingness of staff and bystanders to risk personal injury to rescue the car’s trapped driver, this incident would have surely resulted in a grave outcome,” said Broersma.
