GRANDVIEW — Free books distributed by the city library may have been one of the more popular booths at the annual National Night Out party held at Westside Park Tuesday, Aug. 13.
“However, noted School District communication Manager Elena Olmstead, the hot dog booth where school district Superintendent Henry Strom and City Administrator Cus Arteaga dished out hot dogs was also quite a popular activity.”
“More than 500 hot dogs were served,” she reported.
“Those attending the ‘Night Out’ event, were also awarded a free swim, “… if they could prove they had visited at least six of the service providers’ tables at the event,” Olmstead added.
“Lots of people went swimming” she noted.
“Those attending were seen walking away at the end of the evening with lots of useful information about such programs as the local Extra Mile Student Center, and such youth programs as Girl Scouts,” Olmstead remarked.
The event, a partnership between the School District and the city police department, saw the school board holding their meeting an hour early so they could attend the party in the park, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.