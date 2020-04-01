I Saw it in the Sun: April 1, 2020

April 1, 1920 – Forrest Amundson, son of C.O. Amundson, one of the youngest trap shooters in the Yakima Valley, broke 25 blue rocks at a Sunday traps event. It was his first event, but onlookers felt sure he would bring a repeat performance through the season.
April 3, 1930 – The Waneta Housewife Club announced it would hold a fundraiser for the Sunnyside General Hospital. The program was held at Waneta School was be an evening of entertaining numbers including musical selections by the Baptist Orchestra, readings, duets and a playlet presented by the Housewife Club. Among the performers were the musical trio of Arleene Powell, Orrin Chapman, and Everett Van Auken.
March 28, 1940 – Ernest Albrecht was named manager of the local Washington Egg and Poultry Association cooperative association to replace Ted Kiley who moved to the American Automotive Association.
March 30, 1950 – Sunnyside High School senior Dick Golob, 17, was named the state’s highest FFA Youth Award during ceremonies held in at the State FFA banquet in Pullman. Golob received $100 in addition to the accolades. The Youth Award is the highest honor given by the FFA Foundation.
March 31, 1960 – Lynette Bagley entered the Washington State Dairy Princess Contest. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Bagley, lived on a dairy near Sunnyside. Her father was a field supervisor for Carnation Milk Company.
April 2, 1970 – Sunnyside area game protector Rich Shearer released 200 Bamboo Partridges on the Morgan Lake game range, south of Sunnyside. The birds, originally from Japan, were raised on the Auburn Game Farm. The birds were designed to occupy the ground between Chukar and Pheasants habitats.
April 1, 1980 – Sunnyside Christian School board announced it would add a high school in September to compliment the elementary school established in 1947. The school will begin with the ninth grade and gradually add the upper grades. The school has 190 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
March 29, 1990 – Craig Arlington squeezes a pup his dad, Jerry, hopes will prove a champion from his Bandit Pointer Kennel. Bandit puppies were among the participants in the Pacific Coast Derby Championships annually held on the Anderson property north of Sunnyside.
March 31, 2000 – Four Lower Valley young women vied for the Yakima County Dairy princess titles in April. Competing for the crown were Elizabeth Albrecht, Ashley Benjert, Janean Swager and Tamera Visser. The contest was sponsored by the Yakima Valley Dairy Women.
March 22, 2010 – Sunnyside High School art and coffee were featured at Guerra’s Coffee Company.
