I Saw it in the Sun: April 15, 2020

April 13, 1920 – Miss Marie Hazzard traveled to Cle Elum.
Bruce Gochnour arrived in Sunnyside to spend the summer with his uncle George Gochnour.
Chester Boyd reported as being well enough to be out of the house after a long siege of typhoid fever.
Roy Scatcherd, new proprietor of the Pioneer Pharmacy in Sunnyside, announced plans to renovate his store and to include a soda fountain.
April 10, 1930 – 12-inch iron pipe arrived in Sunnyside for the eventual replacement of the city’s wooden water system. The first line was to be installed from the city pump house to the reservoir and then to the cannery and produce row.
Sunnyside Cannery announced it was expanding its lines in order to can green asparagus. A new cafeteria is one of the new additions as well as a new first aid room and more room for peeling and taking care of produce.
April 6, 1940 – The Roza Dam model was on display at the State Convention of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Longview. The 4x5 foot model was made by the United States Bureau of Reclama tion engineers.
A new city swimming pool was to be a topic of a community meeting hosted by city’s pool committee. The state health department told the city the old pool must be closed.
April 13, 1950 – The Pearl Hughes Orthopedic Guild met at the home of Mrs. C.A. Hughes with Mrs. Ed Albro and Mrs. John Atherton to hear from Daryl Morris of Morris Floral about spring plantings.
Welch’s purchased a process plant in Grandview to aid lower valley grape growers.
Sunnyside High School seniors Virginia Kostenbader, Doris Trudgeon and Nancy Collins tied for valedictorians for the class of 1950.
April 14, 1960 – Twenty members of the Sunnyside High School Future Farmers of America chapter were s preparing to compete in the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show in in Toppenish fairgrounds.
Dates were named for Ben Snipes Day celebration in Sunnyside. The event was scheduled to be held June 4 and 5. Jack Cooper was named event chairman.
April 2, 1970 – Carol Hicks, 17, of Sunnyside was named the 1970 Yakima Valley Dairy Princess.
Margaret Van Wingerden won the first-place prize in the annual Sunnyside Women’s Club sewing contest.
The first asparagus cut of the season was delivered to the Andrus and Roberts Produce Company on March 30. The crop was delivered by E.C. Bush of Mabton. Asparagus acreage in the state was estimated at 117,000 acres. Farmers were receiving about 17 cents for number one grade produce.
April 14, 1980 – Tony Gonzalez Jr., and his dad Tom Gonzalez of Sunnyside delivered the first load of asparagus of the year on April 7 to Hickenbottom and Sons. The “grass” was cut for Walt Colley — 11 lugs equally 249 pounds was cut on the SLI Road north of Sunnyside.
Bruce Peters, originally from Forest Grove, Ore., was hired to manage the Western Farmers Plant in Sunnyside.
April 11, 1990 – Two new cases of measles were reported in Sunnyside bringing the Yakima County total to 45 cases of the childhood disease, according to the Yakima Health District. The four cases had also reported in the Granger community and the health district was rolling out its mobile measle vaccination van to provide immunization shots to children who had not yet been inoculated.
The Sunnyside Garden Club members spend several hours planting flower seeds in the planters in front of the Hillcrest Manor. Working on the project were Elaine Tucker, Laura Tollefson, Kimberly Tucker and Karen Tucker.
April 17, 2000 – Janean Swager of Grandview was selected the 2000 Yakima Valley Dairy Princess during ceremonies held at in Yakima. She is sponsored by the Yakima Valley Dairy Women. Chosen as alternate was Tammy Visser of Sunnyside.
A new greenhouse facility was projected to add 170 jobs in Mabton. Etera with headquarters in Mount Vernon was developing 80-acre land parcel on Allison Road with plans to build a 5,000,000 square foot greenhouse. The company specializes in growing and providing perennials to retail nurseries throughout the country.
April 15, 2010 – Sierra Vista Middle School seventh grader Eunice Perez Frias was picked to travel to U.S. Space Academy in July 2010.
Sunnyside Dairy Fair’s annual Easter Egg Hunt drew hundreds of kids to the Alexander Road gift shop and restaurant. Eggs were scattered on the facility lawn for the enjoyment of those assembled.
