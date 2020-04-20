I Saw it in the Sun: April 20, 2020

April 22, 1920 – Sunnyside First Brethren Church set a new attendance record for a Sunday school class when 347 local churchgoers turned out for Easter Sunday services.
A total of 800 spectators packed the American Theatre in Sunnyside to witness the boxing card staged by the Sunnyside Post of the American Legion. Red Young of Yakima and Buddy Clark of Mabton fought to a draw in one of the highly anticipated bouts.
April 10, 1930 – Roselawn Farm of Sunnyside was reportedly proud to provide a Hampshire buck to the University of Wyoming for improvement of its campus herd. The ram had previously earned championship status at the Washington State Fair.
H.A. Boose escaped serious injuries when the steering rod broke in his car, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree on Edison Avenue.
April 18, 1940 – The Lincoln School students presented the operetta The Galloping Ghost to the community. Helen Cox played the lead, accompanied by James Carlson, Dorothy Moore and Ray Munson.
The temperatures for the week, as recorded by Monte Chambers of the United States Reclamation Service, were in the high 70s with the recorded lows in the mid-30s. The warmest day of the week was on April 17 at 79-degrees F and the low was recorded on April 11 at 37-degrees F.
April 18, 1950 – William Evertes, Jr., of Port Townsend was selected to be the first coordinator of the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation program. He was expected to begin his duties on June 1.
The lone victory in the Sunnyside High School tennis match against Richland was from the doubles partners Earl Davis and Jay Crowe who beat the Bombers’ Buddy Breard and Church Evans, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.
April 22, 1960 – The Sunnyside School Board named Carrol Bagley as its chairman. Carlton Kenning was named vice chairman.
Charlie Kranz opened the doors to his new 88 Cent store in the Eastway Shopping Center.
April 20, 1970 – An ordinance requiring city pet owners to keep their dogs on leashes or penned up was passed by the city council. An ordinance giving the city authorization to haul off abandoned vehicles also received council approval.
Dave Adkinson of Sunnyside was elected president of the Mid Valley Gun Club. The newly chartered club joined the ranks of the National Rifle Association affiliates.
April 14, 1980 – Signs of the perils of progress were seen at the intersection of Midvale and Emerald Roads when stop signs were reversed as work progressed on the nearly Interstate 82 construction. Motorists were asked to stop on Midvale to allow through traffic along Emerald. Several collisions had been reported in that area. Drivers were reminded to use caution.
Rain could not discourage anglers on the first day of fishing as 160 fishermen showed up at Giffen Lake bringing in 438 Rainbow Trout from the Wildlife Reserve waters.
April 18, 1990 – The Washington State Court of Appeals Judges Ray E. Monson and Dale M. Green, both SHS alumni, heard Yakima County appeals cases in the Sunnyside High School auditorium. Also, on the bench was Appeals Court Judge George T. Shields. The four cases heard concerned drug convictions, an indecent liberties case and a personal injury action.
Walt Bell handed over Wylie House keys to the Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services Board of Directors. The new Lower Valley safe house was named after and funded by the Cole and Helen Wylie Trust.
April 21, 2000 – Mabton made the Gates Foundation Grants application cut, becoming one of 20 school districts in the state seeking Gates Foundation monies, according to Mabton School District Superintendent Kevin Chase. He said only 10 schools would receive grants, which could bring nearly $500,000 to the Mabton district.
Optometrist Dr. Jack Hale of Sunnyside was named to the Yakima County Health District Board the County Commissioners to serve a four-year term.
April 20, 2010 – Grandview author Elva Trevino Hart was guest of honor at a Grandview High School program, hosted by English class teacher Melanie Manship. Hart shared stories from her book Barefoot Heart, based on her migrant childhood with the students.
Seventh-day Adventists and Nuestra Casa joined forces to plant a community garden near the church. The idea grew from an anti-gang initiative meeting seeing ways to put youth to work. The project included six to seven families harvesting everything from squash to corn in its first year. Plans were underway for the 2010 growing season.
