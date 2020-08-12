I Saw it in the Sun: August 12, 2020

Aug. 4, 1910 – F.P. Clark, who lived three and a half miles east of Sunnyside brought peaches to town which “looked good enough to eat.” The Sun was indebted to Mr. Clark for a few of them. They were fine.
Aug. 5, 1920 – Mrs. Robert Barnett entertained at a dinner party the previous Thursday to honor her husband’s birthday. He was presented with a watch as a birthday remembrance from his handful of guests.
Aug. 3, 1930 – The Great Talkie Season began at the Liberty Theatre with talking films such as “The Texan,” “Ladies of Leisure,” “The Second Wife,” “Lovin’ the Ladies,” “Swing High,” “Let Us Be Gay,” “Born Reckless,” “The Benson Murder Case,” “The Devil’s Holiday,” “The Dirvorcee,” and “The Big Pond.”
Aug. 1, 1940 – The Envoy Male Quartet of the Bible Institute, Los Angeles, was at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church for free admission but a free-will offering would be received.
Aug. 4, 1950 – Quick work on the part of the city and rural firemen kept losses to a minimum at the Gottfied Radack home when an attic fire had started due to faulty wiring.
The Bickelton 4-H boys and girls enjoyed camp near Mt. Adams very much. There were 72 members from Bickelton to Roosevelt at the camp.
Aug. 4, 1960 – The Mabton Petal Pushers Garden Club held installation of officers for 1960-61 at the home of Mrs. E.J. Roy. The officers were Mrs. Ione Sharpe, president; Mrs. E.J. Roy, vice-president; Mrs. E. Bradford, secretary; Mrs. Gordon Van Nostern, treasurer.
Aug. 6, 1970 – The sugar beet crop, planted on a record high acreage in Washington for the year, made good growth under the favorable summer weather.
Lower Valley Musical Comedy Co. scheduled a potluck picnic for members, prospective members, and friends for the purpose of hearing the current board member’s action.
Aug. 6, 1980 – David Door, president of the Washington Association of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) was one of 100 state FFA officers who met with former President Jimmy Carter at the White House.
Eighth grader Heather Kirk and seventh grader Mike Strain were guests of Reverend Roger Williams and family on the island of Okinawa for two months of the summer. They learned about Japanese culture and brought back souvenirs for their family.
Aug. 1, 1990 – Ten students relived their overseas tour to France that they raised money for by hosting car washes and yard sales. They had traveled to Normandy, Nice, Paris, Avignon and Joan of Arc’s hometown, Rouen, as part of Felicia Pearl-Abbott’s French Class at Sunnyside High School.
Aug. 2, 2000 – Tillicum Restaurant and Lounge, a 21-year-old Sunnyside landmark, was sold to Garcia Sanchez, Inc. of Lacey. The new restaurant was announced to be a Mexican restaurant named El Valle.
Aug. 3, 2010 – The Sunnyside Police Department in collaboration with the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce and HAPO Credit Union hosted “The Final Funktier” National Night Out event on Monday, August 2. Fun was had by all as there were sidewalk chalk competitions and plenty of food.
