I Saw it in the Sun: August 19, 2020

Aug. 19, 1920 – Sunnyside voters were encouraged to cast their ballots for a special school election to approve two bond issues – the first issue for $10,000 to be used for vocational training and the second for $75,000 for a site and construction of unit 1 of a new high school building.
In real estate news, Sunnyside Land & Investment Co. offered a modern 5-bedroom, bungalow, located three blocks from center of town, with nice lawns, good shade, and 100 feet of frontage priced at $2,500.
Aug. 21, 1930 – 3,000 dairymen and poultry growers gathered for a joint picnic in Grandview to hear from area political candidates. The event was hosted by the Yakima Valley Dairymen Association and the Washington State Cooperative of Egg and Poultry Growers Association.
The Sunnyside Band prepared an evening of tunes to be played at the park Friday evening including marches, waltzes, and a popular song, “Cheer Up, Good Times are Coming.”
Aug. 15, 1940 – Peach harvest began two weeks earlier than usual, proclaimed Sunnyside Sun headlines. And reportedly, housewives were urged to can their peaches “now” as they were ripe.
The Unlon Concrete Pipe announced it would locate in Sunnyside, spending $20,000 for the plant which was to be located on the Thirteenth Street between the highway and the railroad.
Aug. 17, 1950 – Two Sunnyside men were killed in action on the Korean Front was the headline announcing the deaths of Fred F. Driver, the son of Mrs. Mabel M. Driver, and Raymond D. Sutton, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben. R. Sutton. Both men were assigned to the First Cavalry Division.
Ernest Myers of Outlook was named Yakima County Cattleman of the Year. He operated a 105-acre ranch handling 265 feeder cattle. He had been ranching in the Outlook area since 1943.
Aug. 18, 1960 – Twelve new teachers joined the Sunnyside School District for the 1960-61 school year. Among the teachers new to the district were Pat Jorgensen, Leon J. Middleton, Betty Jean Ferguson, Richard Ingham, Nancy Joan Coppens, Melbourne A. Harris, Mrs. Virginia Clevenger, Bernard Corrigan, Geraldine L. Childress, John L. Galloway, Mrs. Helen M. Flower and Mrs. Ann Guyer.
Three Sunnyside men returned from a three- week trip to the Soviet Union and parts of Western Europe as a part of an agricultural tour. On tour were Robert Corliss, George Faulkner, and John Golob. “We got a glimpse of Russia and of their farms. I’m convinced that the Russian farmers are far behind the United States in agricultural and consumer goods,” reported Corliss.
Aug. 20, 1970 – David Plesha assumed the duties of Sunnyside School District Administration Assistant. A native of Cle Elum, Plesha worked in the Wapato School District for three years as business manager before coming to Sunnyside. Also hired for the 1970-71 school year were fourth grade teacher Opal Garcia, junior high math teacher Samuel Gerda, sixth grade teacher Max Garcia, kindergarten teacher Ginny Linehan, first grade teacher Joanne Nancy Kluth and Jeff Busby as a high school history teacher.
August 21, 1980 – Mabton students were reminded to pick up their agricultural work applications at the high school in order to work in the hop harvest. Employer-signed permits were required.
The Over the Hill Gang Men’s Softball team took first place at the Portland Invitational out of 24 teams who competed in the two-day event. The Sunnyside club earned a 5-0 record, including 105 hits for 74 runs. Bob Escobar earned the Golden Glove award for defense, Jerry Coleman, Bob Jamison, and Denny Grant were named All-Stars.
Aug. 15, 1990 – To finish the Pathway between Sunnyside and Grandview was expected to cost an estimated $190,000. The Pathway Foundation had already applied to the state for $95,000 in matching funds, with a similar amount to be raised locally, announced Sunnyside Mayor Don Hughes. The pathway was the vision of the Novella Club, which had begun work on the project five years earlier.
Aug. 14, 2000 – Long-time human rights advocate Rose Martinez Cisneros, 46, of Sunnyside was excited to take her voice to the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles. Martinez Cisneros was one of a 94-member Washington state delegation helping Vice President Al Gore secure his party’s nomination for U.S. president.
Todd Weddle joined the team at Lower Valley Golf Club to tend the 18-hole course. One of his first projects was to install a foundation in a pond and dig a bunker on Hole 14.
Aug. 10, 2010 – Mark Gervais of Tillamook, Oregon took over as the new Sunnyside City Manager, after the council gave its approval of his contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.