I Saw it in the Sun: December 2, 2020

Nov. 20, 1920 — Sunnyside bakery owners reported that despite a drop in wheat prices, they would not be able to drop their price of a loaf of bread from 15 cents because they were well stocked with a supply of higher priced flour they had purchased months before.
A.M. Murfin, editor of the Sunnyside Sun purchased the S.J. Harrison property across from the American Theatre with the intention of relocating the newspaper offices.
Nov. 20, 1930 — C.L. Creeland firm of Seattle was awarded a contract in the amount of $51,560 to put in 7.6 miles of new Inland Empire Highway roadway between Sunnyside and Grandview.
Sunnyside contractor Harvey Mathieson was forced to suspend road work on Satus Road due to the depth of snow on the pass.
Nov. 20, 1940 — Sunnyside’s Clayton Speck was appointed to the state committee on legislation for Washington Good Roads Association.
Nov. 20, 1950 – Former teacher Mrs. E. L. (Ruth) Mottley was selected by the Sunnyside School board to serve in place of John Newhouse, who had recently died.
Dr. Arnold Tait was elected president of the newly formed Sunnyside Lions Club. Frank Newman was elected first vice president, Dick Zeimantz, second vice president and Oliver Grundvig, third vice president. On the board of directors were Claude Hart, Don Miller, Tod Sloan, and Dr. B.A. Stevens.
Nov. 20, 1960 — At a meeting held in Sunnyside the Lower Valley Musical Comedy Company was formed. Jack Quinn, manager of the Prosser radio station and a founder of the Richland Light Opera Company, was named production head of the new group. Mrs. John Holmason was elected president and Don Hughes was elected as vice president. Mrs. Roger Dickey was selected as company secretary/treasurer.
Nov. 21, 1970 — Sunnyside was facing the adoption of its biggest budget ever set at $1.6 million, City Manager Bill Odermott announced. He said the dramatic increase was due to new bookkeeping procedures included in the budget concerning such items as the accumulation of the firemen’s relief and pension fund. City growth in populations, area, and economy as well as inflation were also major contributing factors.
Nov. 21, 1980 — The Van Pelt Family was presented the Consumer Appeal Award in the statewide Dairy Family of the Year program.
Nov. 21, 1990 — Sunnyside High School senior Jessica Schutt signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Oregon.
Nov. 21, 2000 — Dr. Sherrie Hockett with two years of small animal health care experience started work with the veterinary practice of Drs. Chad and Denise Pilgeram at Pet Health Clinic on East Edison Avenue. An Oregon State University graduate, she was originally from Montana.
Outlook Elementary School fifth graders students served their fellow students at the school’s annual Thanksgiving lunch dressed as the first pilgrims and native Americans. Entertainment was provided by the school choir.
Nov. 22, 2010 — A birthday party was held for 105-year-old Frank Shearer of Sunnyside at Sun Terrance Assisted Living and Retirement Community. It was said he would have preferred to be water skiing or playing polo rather than eating cake.
The Sunnyside Christian middle school students spend the one Friday morning decorating Centennial Square for the holidays.
Sunnyside got its first dusting of snow overnight. The white stuff didn’t delay schools opening.
