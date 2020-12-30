I Saw it in the Sun: December 30, 2020

Dec. 28, 1920 – Mr. A.J Mock was elected commander of the American Legion Post 73. Mrs. Harry Duell was elected president of the Women’s Auxiliary.
No injuries were reported when a 525 pound pressured tank at the Grant McLean Ranch of Sunnyside exploded causing considerable damage.
Dec. 31, 1930 – Miss Marion Campbell was the director of the United Methodist Christmas cantata, “The Holy Child.”
Sunnyside’s annual Christmas illumination contest winners were A.S. Hillyer for his outside decorations and A.M. Muffin for his 10-foot-tall tree.
Dec. 30, 1940 – The Sunnyside schools were scheduled to reopen Dec. 30, after county health officials had closed the schools due to a flu epidemic that resulted in daily absences of more than 20 percent of the students and staff.
Dec. 26, 1950 – An early morning fire of unknown origins left a family of five without a home just south of Bickleton. Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Beadie and their three daughters escaped the fire which was on the Paul Miller ranch.
Dec. 26, 1960 – James Salvini was elected president of the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 24, 1970 – Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Dunbar of Outlook were presented a Bronze Star, with the Combat “V”, posthumously awarded to their son Corporal Robert S. Dunbar, for action in the Republic of Vietnam.
A Sunnyside High School graduate, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1969. He died from injuries in combat May 31, 1970.
Ida Mary Davis marked her 100th birthday on Dec. 23 with a party at Sunny Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Missouri and eventually took up residence in Granger.
Sunnyside City streets crews were able to synchronize the downtown lights and install a new light at the intersection of 13th and East Edison.
Dec. 28, 1980 – The United Methodist Church planned a live nativity scene for Christmas Eve. A candlelight service was also planned.
Judge Leslie Vannice presided at the newly opened Yakima District Court in the Mahan Building on South Seventh Street, with Police Chief Al Tebaldi serving as arraigning officer.
Sunnyside resident Frank Lanzendorfer, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, was honored as a hero in Brazil for his World War II efforts to train Brazilian troops.
Dec. 31, 1990 – Randolph R. Bridgman, son of Hillis and Yvonne Bridgeman of Granger, was serving with the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron in Manama, Bahrain during Operation Desert Storm.
Dec. 26, 2000 – Grandview Middle School student Adrian Perez was the $100 winner of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Yakima Valley and KDNA Radio letter writing contest. His letter focused on saving money while still enjoying the holidays.
Sunnyside’s Richard Shiels received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Shiels was appointed by Congressman Doc Hastings.
Dec. 28, 2010 – Tiny Jezzelle Jayleen Herrera arrived on Christmas eve, to Mr. and Mrs. Virgilio Herrera of Grandview at Sunnyside Community Hospital. The family doctor was Ana Sofia Zelaya of The Swofford Halma Clinic of Sunnyside.
The Sunnyside city council adopted a biennial budget of $43,753,900, which was passed 5-2 with councilman Don Vlieger and Mike Farmer dissenting. Their objection was centered on the inclusion of a public works supervisor position which both felt was not needed by the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.