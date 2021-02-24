I Saw it in the Sun: February 24, 2021

Feb. 23, 1911 — Sunnyside High School basketball teams won a double header against the Prosser’s teams in games held in the Baraca Building. The girls team finished off Prosser girls with a final score of 14-7. The SHS boys’ win was accomplished with a score of 57-23 over Prosser.
W.W. Butler of Sunnyside brought home a huge silver loving cup, the sweepstakes award from the Fruit Jobbers Association of America Convention, held in Sacramento, Calif. His trophy, valued at $1,500, came for his display of five varieties of commercial apples at the California fruit display.
Feb. 21, 1921 — A Bull Durham advertisement in the Sunnyside Sun proclaimed a single sack of the genuine tobacco would produce 50 “good” cigarettes all for the cost of 10 cents.
The North Sunnyside correspondent reported Misses Hazel and Alice Door entertained in the home of Miss Gertrude Kinley. An evening of music and games were enjoyed by all in attendance.
Feb. 26, 1931 — In addition to being the center of diversified farming in the Yakima Valley, the Sunnyside district has become a real center for asparagus and tomatoes. Both vegetables are being sought by coast dealers, as well as by canneries, according to a brief report in the Sunnyside Sun.
Sunnyside man John Nelson, 49, died as a result of a premature dynamite explosion on his worksite. He was one of crewmen working on construction of the highway between Sunnyside and Prosser.
Feb. 23, 1941 — Pioneer Motors of Sunnyside was advertising a brand-new Studebaker at the cost of $690.
Feb. 24, 1951 — H.E. Alexander’s dairy in Granger was ranked first in the state in milk and butterfat production.
The Sun reported that 43 Lower Valley military draftees were headed to Army induction in Tacoma.
Feb. 22. 1961— Bob Killingstad was chosen valedictorian for the Sunnyside High School class of 1961. Dolores Fadness was named salutatorian.
Plans were underway for what was billed as the largest pioneer picnic to be held in Sunnyside history. The event was scheduled for June in Central Park.
Feb. 24, 1971 — Cadet Scott Stiltner of Sunnyside finished his second year in the U.S. Air Force officer training program at Central Washington University.
Feb. 23, 1981 — Totem Sales of Sunnyside donated $1,200 in support of the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Department to help children participate in the park’s youth soccer program.
Feb. 22, 1991 — U.S. Census officials released figures showing Sunnyside had a population of 11,238.
J.B. Walker of Sunnyside announced his retirement as the head of the Sunnyside ‘s water division, after spending 26 years on the job.
Feb. 21, 2001 — School Board voted to realign its elementary schools to K-4 grade configuration , saying the move was in the best interest of students, based on evidence that being in the same building for five years could also help with improved test scores.
Lara Snyder of Sunnyside was named sweetheart of the Xi Gamma Alpha of the chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
Feb. 22, 2011 — Carol Carter, the Port of Sunnyside Chief Financial Officer was recognized for her excellence achievements in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and America.
